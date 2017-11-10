After a long career at New York Models, Naomi has signed with DNA Model Management. As she moves forward with a continued focus on modeling but with the addition of more acting, philanthropy work and campaigns, Campbell’s decision to move reflects her desire to be viewed as a cultural innovator.
“I want to share my 31 years of professional and personal knowledge with people around the world, and I hope to do this through many different initiatives, fashion included,” Campbell says. “I also have commitments to further my work in philanthropy which has always been a priority of mine. At the core, my passion is to connect with people and I’m excited to explore new ways to do that.”
DNA, which was founded in 1995 by Jerome and David Bonnouvrier, is where she sees that happening. The agency represents Campbell’s contemporaries Linda Evangelista, Eva Herzigova, Stella Tennant and Kirsty Hume Guinevere Van Seenus, as well as Natalia Vodianova, Adwoa Aboah, Edie Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Doutzen Kroes, Anja Rubik, Raquel Zimmermann, Aymeline Valade, Constance Jablonski, Dilone and more.
“I have been modeling for 30 years and have a long-term approach to my career,” Campbell says. “DNA is known for this same style of management, and it’s a critical time for me to align with the right people who understand all facets of the industry, so it feels like the perfect match. I really see this as a unity, almost like a marriage, with both teams committed to working toward the big picture.”
“DNA has an unsurpassed understanding of Naomi’s career given the firm’s experience in managing many of the world’s most iconic models,” says Bonnouvrier. “Naomi’s audience is global, and her skills and talent far exceed the boundaries of our industry, so we are looking forward to help build a streamlined global platform for her brand.”
Campbell adds that equally important to her own work as a model is her role in mentoring and providing leadership to other women in the industry.
“When it comes down to it, I hope to have an influence of positive change on the next generation,” she says. “For the past several years, I have been mentoring incredible women from Adwoa Aboah, who I’ve known since she was 11 years old, along with Adut Akech, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Yasmin Saunders, and Imaan Hammam as they navigate their modeling careers. And now, as I work within other industries, I hope my ability to help others illicit change expands beyond just fashion.”
At age 47 and a working model since the age of 15, Campbell’s career has continued to expand. In July she was named a contributing editor of British Vogue by new editor in chief Edward Enninful. She was part of the most talked about moment of fashion month earlier this fall when she walked the finale of the Versace show.
Campbell currently stars on Lee Daniels’ Fox show “Star,” and has appeared in “Empire” and “American Horror Story: Hotel.” She is heavily involved in philanthropy, and in 2005 formed Fashion for Relief to raise money for victims of Hurricane Katrina.
She was the first black model to appear on the cover of Time magazine, French Vogue and Russian Vogue, as well as the first British black model to appear on the cover of British Vogue.
