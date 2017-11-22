Name: Ava Phillippe

Age: 18

Hails From: Los Angeles

Résumé: Daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Why We Care: Until now known for her carpet appearances with her mother, Phillippe is set to make a name for herself when she arrives as a debutante at the Le Bal des Débutante in Paris on Nov. 25. She will reportedly be wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and be one of six American debutantes, out of 20 total. If her Instagram — which features outings tagged in brands like Balmain and Haney — is any indication, Phillippe has an interest in fashion, and with this major debut under her belt, here’s hoping we’ll be seeing more of the Reese lookalike in the near future.

Had such a wonderful time last night supporting my lovely mama and seeing all the amazing projects coming from these visionary innovators!✨ A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Nov 2, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

baby blues A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on May 26, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

