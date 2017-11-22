Name: Ava Phillippe
Age: 18
Hails From: Los Angeles
Résumé: Daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
Why We Care: Until now known for her carpet appearances with her mother, Phillippe is set to make a name for herself when she arrives as a debutante at the Le Bal des Débutante in Paris on Nov. 25. She will reportedly be wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and be one of six American debutantes, out of 20 total. If her Instagram — which features outings tagged in brands like Balmain and Haney — is any indication, Phillippe has an interest in fashion, and with this major debut under her belt, here’s hoping we’ll be seeing more of the Reese lookalike in the near future.
