Name: Bill Skarsgård

Age: 26

Hails From: Vällingby, Sweden

Résumé: “Anna Karenina,” “Hemlock Grove” and “The Divergent Series: Allegiant”

Why We Care: Yes, there’s more to the Skarsgård clan than Stellan and Alexander — in fact, there are eight children total; along with Alexander, brothers Gustaf and Valter are also actors. This is shaping up to be the year of 20-year-old Bill, hot off an appearance at the Met Gala and primed for the movie star spotlight. He made his American film debut in the 2016 “Divergent” film “Allegiant,” and on July 28, he’ll be seen alongside Charlize Theron, Sofia Boutella and James McAvoy in “Atomic Blonde.” Come September, he plays villain Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel “It,” and will later star in “Assassination Nation” alongside Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse, Maude Apatow and Bella Thorne. Just last week, he was announced as a series regular in the forthcoming Stephen King Hulu project “Castle Rock.”

If his trajectory — and ability to look good in clothes — is anything like older brother Alexander’s, this is only the start.

A post shared by Bill Skarsgård (@billskarsgard_) on Apr 26, 2016 at 12:59am PDT

More from the Eye:

Eyes On: Fionn Whitehead

Tilda Swinton Reunites With Bong Joon-ho for ‘Okja’

Florence Pugh Is a New York Natural

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on Saying Goodbye to ‘Game of Thrones’