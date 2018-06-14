Name: Diggy Simmons

Age: 23

Hails From: New Jersey/Queens

Résumé: The son of Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons of Run-DMC starred with his family on the MTV reality television show “Run’s House.”

Why We Care: Simmons is prepping to release a full-length album this fall, having spent the last four months in Los Angeles hard at work. “For me to be younger and in the spotlight and grow up in front of people and just show them what the next step is, like, I’m really excited,” he said Monday night from Coach’s “Life Coach” launch party, where he was dressed by the brand in a Keith Haring-print suede jacket. “I’d say it’s just what I’ve learned along the way, with life. Obviously, my experience with growing up in the spotlight is one thing, but I also go through a whole set of certain things that everyone is gonna go through. Especially me being in my 20s. I see everybody dealing with what I deal with, just being on social media and things.”

His inspirations include Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, “AZ and also Jay Z.” And music isn’t his only game; he branched into acting, appearing on Yara Shahidi-helmed “Grown-ish,” which he’ll return to for the second season.

“Yara is so amazing,” he said. “It’s so [many] young talent creatives; for me to just absorb that energy and to be part of it, I’m just thankful.”

He’s also interested in working more with fashion brands, having done some modeling and now on Coach’s radar. “I just enjoy when I get to work with brands that I’ve been able to be inspired by and I saw growing up,” he says.

Until the album and “Grown-ish” are out, he’ll be spending his summer around the New York area, “shooting music videos, hanging out in the city just skateboarding and enjoying the weather,” he says. “Work and play, but I love what I do.”

