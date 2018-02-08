Name: Maya Thurman-Hawke

Age: 19

Hails From: New York

Résumé: Daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke; made her acting debut last year in the BBC’s “Little Women.”

Why We Care: The one-time Julliard student — and eldest child of Thurman and Hawke — is set to expand her IMDb page with the project “Ladyworld,” due this year. Fashion also seems to be of interest: Last year she was shot by Sofia Coppola for a Calvin Klein underwear campaign, and Tuesday she was front row alongside pal Lucas Hedges at the Tom Ford men’s show. The duo plan to attend Calvin Klein next week as well.

