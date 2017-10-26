Raffey CassidyLouis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2018, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Oct 2017WEARING LOUIS VUITTON SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *8820776p

Raffey Cassidy front row at Louis Vuitton

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock



Name: Raffey Cassidy

Age: 15

Hails From: Worsley, England

Résumé: “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. The young actress has also appeared in “Tomorrowland” with George Clooney and portrayed the younger counterpart to Kristen Stewart’s Snow White in “Snow White and the Huntsman.”

Why We Care: The young actress is moving from big budget films into the world of rarefied cinema. Cassidy costars in Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ horror-thriller “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” which has received positive reviews since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Not only that, the indie film performed well at the box office over opening weekend. Cassidy also has serious fashion world appeal, and sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s latest runway show in Paris next to Laura Harrier and Thai actress Urassaya Sperbund.

Raffey Cassidy'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 12 Oct 2017 WEARING BURBERRY

Raffey Cassidy, in Burberry,<br />at “The The Killing of a Sacred Deer” premiere.  James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Cannes Film Festival Film
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus