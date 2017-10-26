Name: Raffey Cassidy

Age: 15

Hails From: Worsley, England



Résumé: “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. The young actress has also appeared in “Tomorrowland” with George Clooney and portrayed the younger counterpart to Kristen Stewart’s Snow White in “Snow White and the Huntsman.”



Why We Care: The young actress is moving from big budget films into the world of rarefied cinema. Cassidy costars in Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ horror-thriller “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” which has received positive reviews since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Not only that, the indie film performed well at the box office over opening weekend. Cassidy also has serious fashion world appeal, and sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s latest runway show in Paris next to Laura Harrier and Thai actress Urassaya Sperbund.