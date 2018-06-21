Name: Ricky Saiz



Age: 35

Hails From: San Francisco

Résumé: Co-head designer for Supreme; directed Beyoncé’s “Yoncé” music video in 2013; photographed girlfriend Chloë Sevigny for the first PSWL campaign in 2017. (He also reportedly consulted for Kanye West’s Donda.)



Why We Care: Saiz has an impressive track record in the worlds of streetwear and hip-hop, and Beyoncé is a repeat customer. Directing music videos is an entry point for many young filmmakers, but Saiz — who is self-taught — has proven his creative range through his latest video project for a collaboration from the Carters — that would be Beyoncé and Jay Z — which dropped this weekend. Shot in the Louvre, “Apes–t” features the provocative and artful choreography we’ve come to expect from Queen Bey, and it’s likely we’ll see Saiz leverage it all into something even bigger down the line. But what will be bigger than Supreme, Beyoncé and Jay Z?