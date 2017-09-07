Name: Skai Jackson

Age: 15

Hails From: New York

Résumé: So far, her acting credentials include Disney Channel show “Jessie,” but on her hiatus from filming she’s been pursuing activism work, including anti-bullying and child hunger causes. Jackson was deemed one of Time Magazine’s “Most Influential Teens of 2016.”

Why We Care: Not that we aren’t fans of the Disney Channel, but the real reason we’re watching Jackson is she’s about to make the rounds in NYFW’s front rows. Her show schedule includes Public School, Opening Ceremony, Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Michael Kors and Marc Jacobs. High style indeed for a teen. “Right now, my style to me feels high end, with a touch of edge,” Jackson says. “I love Miu Miu for its playfulness; Chanel is cool because it’s classic and edgy, and Marc Jacobs really captures the spirit of youth in my opinion.”

More from the Eye:

Eyes On: Marina Testino

Eyes On: Cazzie David

Eyes On: Bill Skarsgård

Eyes On: Fionn Whitehead