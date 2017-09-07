View Slideshow
Modeling is a tough industry to break into — but one thing that opens a few doors? Having a famous mom or dad to make a few intros. The go-to coming-of-age experience for the scion set is a trying their hand at modeling. And given the success of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, why shouldn’t they? Here, a breakdown of the offspring of famous faces to watch for this coming fashion month.

Kaia Gerber backstageMOSCHINO Spring Summer 2018 Menswear and Women's Resort Collection, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Jun 2017

Kaia Gerber backstage at Moschino resort 2018.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Name: Kaia Gerber
Age: 16
Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
Fashion cred: Relegated to front rows due to her underage status, the newly 16-year-old is primed and ready to take the runway by storm. Mommy plans to chaperone her this season.

Delilah Belle HamlinBaja East party, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 14 Feb 2017

Delilah Belle Hamlin at the Baja East fall 2017 party.  Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Name: Delilah Belle Hamlin
Age: 19
Parents: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin
Fashion cred: Hamlin made her fashion week debut in February 2017, and continued building designer relationships at the CFDA awards.

Sistine Rose Stallone on the catwalkChanel Metiers D'art Collections show, Tokyo, Japan - 31 May 2017

Sistine Stallone walking Chanel Métiers d’Art show in Tokyo.  Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock

Name: Sistine Stallone
Age: 19
Parents: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin
Fashion cred: We know that Stallone will be walking at least one show this NYFW — and plans to take in the action from the front row at Ralph Lauren and the Bazaar Icons and W Magazine “It Girl” parties.

Ming Lee Simmons, Kimora Lee SimmonsKimora Lee Simmons presentation, Runway, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 15 Feb 2017

Ming Lee Simmons with mother Kimora Lee Simmons at the Kimora Lee Simmons fall 2017 presentation.  Aurora Rose/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Name: Ming Lee Simmons
Age: 17
Parents: Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons
Fashion cred: Simmons has recently made a foray into editorial work, making her poised and ready for the catwalk.

Clara McGregorChanel dinner with Lucia Pica, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jul 2017

Clara McGregor wearing Chanel at a dinner with Lucia Pica in Los Angeles.  Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Name: Clara McGregor
Age: 21
Parents: Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis
Fashion cred: McGregor has been on the fashion party circuit this past year, including stops at Chanel events and Valentino soirees. Is she ready to hit the runway next?

J.Crew RTW Fall 2017

Liv Freundlich modeling J. Crew fall 2017.  Rodin Banica/WWD

Name: Liv Freundlich
Age: 15
Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich
Fashion cred: Freundlich shares the same red-hair, porcelain-skinned beauty as her award-winning mother. After joining Moore front row at shows such as Ralph Lauren, she has struck out into the modeling world on her own, making her debut for J. Crew last season.

Iris Law at the fall 2017 Burberry show in London.  Courtesy of Burberry/Angelo Pennetta

Name: Iris Law
Age: 16
Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost
Fashion cred: The young Law has already found her way into a major beauty campaign: Burberry. The next logical step is the runway.

Rocco RitchieVersus Versace show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2017, London Fashion Week, UK - 18 Feb 2017

Rocco Ritchie at the Versus Versace show in London.  REX/Shutterstock

Name: Rocco Ritchie
Age: 17
Parents: Madonna and Guy Ritchie
Fashion cred: Ritchie is moving off of the runway sidelines. He made his modeling debut this past spring for Adidas, and if his mother’s perchance for the industry is any indication, we’ll be seeing a lot more of Ritchie.

Dylan BrosnanMr Porter 'Made in California' Launch Party, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Apr 2017

Dylan Brosnan at the Mr Porter “Made in California” launch party in Los Angeles.  Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Name: Dylan Brosnan
Age: 20
Parents: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith
Fashion cred: The lanky Brosnan has a few shows already under his belt, including Saint Laurent. With his naturally model looks and shaggy hair, he has many more walks ahead of him.

