Modeling is a tough industry to break into — but one thing that opens a few doors? Having a famous mom or dad to make a few intros. The go-to coming-of-age experience for the scion set is a trying their hand at modeling. And given the success of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, why shouldn’t they? Here, a breakdown of the offspring of famous faces to watch for this coming fashion month.

Name: Kaia Gerber

Age: 16

Parents: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Fashion cred: Relegated to front rows due to her underage status, the newly 16-year-old is primed and ready to take the runway by storm. Mommy plans to chaperone her this season.

Name: Delilah Belle Hamlin

Age: 19

Parents: Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin

Fashion cred: Hamlin made her fashion week debut in February 2017, and continued building designer relationships at the CFDA awards.



Name: Sistine Stallone

Age: 19

Parents: Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin

Fashion cred: We know that Stallone will be walking at least one show this NYFW — and plans to take in the action from the front row at Ralph Lauren and the Bazaar Icons and W Magazine “It Girl” parties.



Name: Ming Lee Simmons

Age: 17

Parents: Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons

Fashion cred: Simmons has recently made a foray into editorial work, making her poised and ready for the catwalk.



Name: Clara McGregor

Age: 21

Parents: Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis

Fashion cred: McGregor has been on the fashion party circuit this past year, including stops at Chanel events and Valentino soirees. Is she ready to hit the runway next?



Name: Liv Freundlich

Age: 15

Parents: Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich

Fashion cred: Freundlich shares the same red-hair, porcelain-skinned beauty as her award-winning mother. After joining Moore front row at shows such as Ralph Lauren, she has struck out into the modeling world on her own, making her debut for J. Crew last season.



Name: Iris Law

Age: 16

Parents: Jude Law and Sadie Frost

Fashion cred: The young Law has already found her way into a major beauty campaign: Burberry. The next logical step is the runway.



Name: Rocco Ritchie

Age: 17

Parents: Madonna and Guy Ritchie

Fashion cred: Ritchie is moving off of the runway sidelines. He made his modeling debut this past spring for Adidas, and if his mother’s perchance for the industry is any indication, we’ll be seeing a lot more of Ritchie.



Name: Dylan Brosnan

Age: 20

Parents: Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith

Fashion cred: The lanky Brosnan has a few shows already under his belt, including Saint Laurent. With his naturally model looks and shaggy hair, he has many more walks ahead of him.

