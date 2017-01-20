The Women’s March on Washington is underway. Hundreds of thousands of people — men, women and children alike — gathered in the nation’s capital on Saturday morning to protest President Trump’s inauguration the day after he was officially sworn in.
Designers like Rachel Comey have expressed support for the march in the days leading up to it, and today, some even hit the streets to take part. Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler and Comey were among those designers who used their social media platforms to share messages of encouragement.
Celebrities have also been vocal about the Women’s March. Earlier today, America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson and Alicia Keys spoke at the rally. Zoey Deutch, Jennifer Beals, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were also photographed together holding up a Women’s March sign. Others, including Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Gina Rodriguez have shared why they’re marching with their social media followers.
Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel. We should all be guardians for each other. I march today because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience. I will not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings. For a long time I misunderstood the true definition of being a feminist, but now that I know, I am empowered! I am indisputably a feminist. I am here today to break the cycle of suppression and inequality. I stand with you all! ❤#whyimarch @womensmarch
#fbf I am going to march tomorrow with love in my heart and hope for our future. I'm marching for so many reasons. But mostly just to show up and say I will be here next to you all fighting for what's right. So we can all live safely and equally together. We will protect each other. And when tomorrow is over we will realize that it's just the beginning. We will need to show up for each other for years to come and we will every time. I've got your back and you've got mine. Let's march. #whyimarch
It’s shaping up to be quite an eventful weekend in Washington.