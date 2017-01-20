Women's solidarity march, Park City, USA - 21 Jan 2017

Women's solidarity march, Park City, USA - 21 Jan 2017

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock



The Women’s March on Washington is underway. Hundreds of thousands of people — men, women and children alike — gathered in the nation’s capital on Saturday morning to protest President Trump’s inauguration the day after he was officially sworn in.

Designers like Rachel Comey have expressed support for the march in the days leading up to it, and today, some even hit the streets to take part. Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler and Comey were among those designers who used their social media platforms to share messages of encouragement.

#whyimarch #womensmarch #womensmarchnyc Photo by @ethanjamesgreen

A photo posted by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler) on

#whyimarch "For oppressed People of Color, Children of tomorrow + EARTH" -🍪

A photo posted by Rachel Comey (@rachelcomey) on

Celebrities have also been vocal about the Women’s March. Earlier today, America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson and Alicia Keys spoke at the rally. Zoey Deutch, Jennifer Beals, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were also photographed together holding up a Women’s March sign. Others, including Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Gina Rodriguez have shared why they’re marching with their social media followers.

I walk for ALL THESE HERS. #womensmarch #womenUnited (CAUTION: mean comments will get blasted by my vagina)

A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on

It’s shaping up to be quite an eventful weekend in Washington.

Donald Trump Katy Perry marc jacobs proenza schouler
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus