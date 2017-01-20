The Women’s March on Washington is underway. Hundreds of thousands of people — men, women and children alike — gathered in the nation’s capital on Saturday morning to protest President Trump’s inauguration the day after he was officially sworn in.

Designers like Rachel Comey have expressed support for the march in the days leading up to it, and today, some even hit the streets to take part. Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler and Comey were among those designers who used their social media platforms to share messages of encouragement.

❤💪🏼💪🏽💪🏾❤ Sending love to all of our friends at the #WomensMarch. Follow our day on Snapchat 👻: MarcJacobs A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:12am PST

#whyimarch #womensmarch #womensmarchnyc Photo by @ethanjamesgreen A photo posted by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:48am PST

#whyimarch "For oppressed People of Color, Children of tomorrow + EARTH" -🍪 A photo posted by Rachel Comey (@rachelcomey) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Celebrities have also been vocal about the Women’s March. Earlier today, America Ferrera, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson and Alicia Keys spoke at the rally. Zoey Deutch, Jennifer Beals, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were also photographed together holding up a Women’s March sign. Others, including Katy Perry, Amy Schumer and Gina Rodriguez have shared why they’re marching with their social media followers.

I walk for ALL THESE HERS. #womensmarch #womenUnited (CAUTION: mean comments will get blasted by my vagina) A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Jan 21, 2017 at 9:01am PST

It’s shaping up to be quite an eventful weekend in Washington.