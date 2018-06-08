Fashion designer and illustrator Michael Vollbracht, 70, died Wednesday at his home in North Safety Harbor, Fla.

After years of illustrating, Vollbracht broke out on the New York designer scene after starting his own company in 1978 without any funding. His second collection earned him a Coty Award.

An avid movie watcher, who befriended Joan Crawford in the later years of her life, Vollbracht kept her portrait as well as other icons like Greta Garbo, Elizabeth Taylor and Diana Vreeland on display in his showroom. Having told WWD in 1980, “I owe my talent to American films.”

Later in his career, Vollbracht was largely associated with Bill Blass, helping the designer with his museum retrospective and later taking over the creative reigns from Lars Nilsson in 2003.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but Vollbracht had suffered a series of medical problems in recent months, according to his friend Jeffrey Banks.

A neighbor, who had come over to walk his dog, discovered his body on the kitchen floor with the water in the kitchen sink overflowing, Banks said.

He may be better remembered as Michaele Vollbracht, as he formerly spelled his name when he designed a signature ready-to-wear collection and worked as an illustrator for Henri Bendel and Bloomingdale’s.

Born and bred in the Midwest, he graduated from Parsons School of Design in 1969, winning the school’s prestigious Norman Norell award. In a twist of fate, when Norell was unavailable to present it, Blass stepped in. After graduation, Vollbracht worked as an illustrator for Geoffrey Beene sketching Lynda Bird Johnson’s wedding wardrobe among other assignments. He beat out Beene’s then-assistant, Issey Miyake, to design the junior collection, Beene Bazaar. Two years later, Baron Nicolas de Gunzburg from Vogue reviewed Vollbracht’s work and indicated he was unimpressed, so he was fired. Vollbracht was hired right away by Geraldine Stutz, who built Henri Bendel into a retail force with the introduction of its boutique shopping concept, and as an illustrator he learned quickly by tracing the work of Kenneth Paul Bloch in WWD.

Within a couple of years, he was recruited by Bloomingdale’s, which paid a lot more money — about $500 a sketch — in 1975. There, he drew portraits of Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Jean Muir for store windows and, through an inadvertent printing error, became famous. Vollbracht sketched a woman’s face in partial profile — only the features are visible — for a new white shopping bag, nine million of which were printed before anyone realized they had done so without including the Bloomingdale’s name. Yet, they became instantly recognizable throughout the streets of New York, and eventually the world, as a status symbol driven by the sheer size of force of the retailer.

“My 15 minutes of fame as a really famous designer was a long one,” Vollbracht said.

With no funding, he started his own collection in 1978. His first show, with an elaborate theme called “The Lady in the Tiger,” was a huge success, landing in Bergdorf Goodman. His second collection earned a Coty Award and by the Eighties, Michaele Vollbracht became a household fashion name. In 1981, he guest-starred as himself on an episode of “Hart to Hart” about a fashion designer suspected of murdering his models, and then appeared on “Paper Dolls” with Lloyd Bridges.

The extra “e” in his name was an affectation of childhood. “I added it when I was 13 to make my father really upset,” Vollbracht said. “But after my business failed, I went to see a psychic and she told me to get rid of it because it was messing up my numerology.”

The collection lasted seven years, after which Vollbracht returned to illustration and art, sketching style icons from designers such as Carolina Herrera, Cathy Hardwick and Mary McFadden to celebrities like Brooke Shields, Elizabeth Taylor and Joan Crawford, who was a drinking buddy. Those years are chronicled in a book he published in 1985 called “Nothing Sacred,” which was reissued by Rizzoli in 2000 when Parsons put on an exhibition of his work.

Before showing his fall eveningwear collection in 1980, Vollbracht told 25 of New York’s highest paid models at that time, “Give me artificial. I don’t want anything real.” Later, when model Carmen Kaplan sashayed through the backstage chaos in billowing beaded black silk, Vollbracht recalled the hush that descended before all the other girls broke out in applause. “I thought, ‘Oh, baby, that’s fashion.”

Vollbracht liked to say that he looked at the world in cinematic frames like director George Stevens of “Giant” and “A Place in the Sun” fame. The early years of his career presented their own snapshots or series of apprenticeships, as he liked to say. He said his stint working for the exacting Beene was “pre-med.” And his tutelage with Brooks, whom Vollbracht pegged as his most extravagantly creative mentor, he learned to be undisciplined and to experiment.

He also captured snapshots of long-forgotten Seventh Avenue days. Geraldine Stutz once tried on Jean Muir dresses to sketch, “sitting in her office with her feet up, toes wrapped, having a pedicure like Judy Garland in ’The Wizard of Oz.’” All the while, making decisions, giving orders and unintentionally clueing in Vollbracht “to what power is,” he said.

Crawford was another sort of teacher and patron saint. Vollbracht kept a portrait of her in his showroom in the Eighties. He visited her frequently during the last three years of her life. “There was the American dream. She was one tough army sergeant. She was Miss Havisham without the cobwebs, someone who made it and relentlessly had to coil back,” Vollbracht told WWD. “Imagine three years with Joan Crawford. Between the two of us, we drank enough vodka to sink a ship.”

Having once watched Elizabeth Taylor primp before escorting her to a Roseland Ballroom event, Vollbracht described the experience of seeing her apply mascara as “the thrill of a lifetime. Suddenly, it was ‘Butterfield 8.’” As for Great Garbo, she was the only person to make your heart stop from the designer’s point of view. And while on the dole early in his career, he borrowed a tuxedo to sneak into the Winter Garden to catch Marlene Dietrich performing before an usher whisked him from the balcony.

A flaneur while living in New York, Vollbracht called it “the most extraordinary city. One minute it’s Calcutta, the next Paris.”

“I take from everywhere, from everyone, whether it’s a Claude Colbert movie or National Geographic. I can make a Balenciaga coat line for line. Why not? Macy’s did it.”

Referring to the fashion revolution that he anticipated in 1980, Vollbracht said, “We’re going to burn the blazer. Change the whole system. We can’t keep putting pockets on rear ends, or stacking box shapes.”

He also anticipated the end of the power suit and the casualization of America decades before it set in, the designer said, “Lives are too complicated. The rich travel, and they like to pack like the poor.”

During his tenure, Vollbracht tried to breathe some life into the Blass label by creating flirtier pieces for younger shoppers without alienating the brand’s core Old-Guard customers. With Vollbracht at the helm, he suited up such notables as former First Lady Laura Bush, Jessica Lange and Janet Jackson. Prabal Gurung was among the staff at that time too.

In 2007, Vollbracht exited Bill Blass after months of stormy relations with management. At the time of his departure, executives at Bill Blass Ltd.’s then parent company NexCen Brands said his creative interest had led him down a different path. After returning to Florida, he focused on fine art painting and had representation in art galleries. Vollbracht also had a two-year stretch pitching a more affordable line on HSN and occasionally stepping in for his friend Iris Apfel when she could not make an appearance.

At the time of his death, Vollbracht was at work on a book of his illustrations, including those of many film stars with the art director Steven Cohen. Vollbracht said of his theatrical leanings, “I tend to be melodramatic, I like too many violins. But if I had a normal life, I’d be bored to tears.”

Vollbracht is survived by a sister Michelle.