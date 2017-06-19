For Chris Martinez, 25, and his brother Steve Jr., 28, the siblings from the Bronx who have been DJing since they were teenagers, there’s not a huge distinction between what they wear on and off the clock.

And similar to most men their age — who are more inclined to wear a designer tracksuit than a tailored one — the brothers’ primary concern is comfort. But that doesn’t mean Steve and Chris, who were recently signed by IMG, don’t care about fashion. They’ve worked with brands including New Era and Fendi and have started their own line called Morph 7. And after meeting Riccardo Tisci in Ibiza, the brothers were conscripted to soundtrack shows when he was the designer was the creative director of Givenchy.

Currently on tour, the Martinez brothers are to play a set at Paradise in Ibiza on Wednesday, June 21. Here, they tell WWD where they shop while touring and what they like to wear.

WWD: What do you like to wear when you DJ?

Steve Martinez: We like to be comfortable. We wear sneakers and baggy sweats with T-shirts.

Chris Martinez: My brother has been going the boot route lately. But most of the time it’s baggy sweats, dope Jordans and dope shirts. We also have our own label called Morph 7 that we’ve been rocking lately.

WWD: Where do you shop online?

C.M.: We do a lot of eBay shopping. We’ve been buying a lot of Seventies shirts and glasses.

S.M.: The vintage shirts have different cuts. And the old band T-shirts feel completely different from how shirts are made today. We also get a lot of stuff custom-made.

WWD: Do you go to stores?

S.M.: There’s a store in New York that we like called Shop Untitled.

C.M.: We also do a lot of shopping overseas. We are in Ibiza now and we shop a lot here. Other than that, we don’t shop too much. We go to Barneys a lot and Bergdorf. Places like that. We like to shop at Beyond Retro in London.

WWD: What designers do you like to wear?

S.M.: We rock a lot of Rick Owens and a lot of Jordans. My brother just bought some crazy Raf Simons stuff. We also buy a lot of things that aren’t name brand per se.

C.M.: I just bought a replica of the pants Michael Jackson wore in the video for “Bad.” We like to look for stuff that’s completely different.

WWD: Do you have a stylist?

C.M.: Stylists cost mad money. I’m not going to pay someone for that when I can make myself look good. But having a stylist would be dope. I wouldn’t mind having one, but I don’t need one. We are kind of developing our own style right now.

WWD: You two are brothers. How is your style different?

S.M.: There are things that we both wear, but we definitely have our own style. It’s still very New York. No matter where we travel it’s New York all day. We wear the same size in sneakers so sometimes we wear each other’s shoes.

