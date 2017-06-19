Sunday was Father’s Day, sparking an influx of throwback photos on social media feed and declarations of love for dear old dad. Here, a look at how designers and celebrities — from Victoria Beckham and Tory Burch to Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid — marked the holiday on Instagram.
Happy Father's Day Baba ❤️ The one and only @mohamedhadid Happy perfect Sunday with my darling handsome smart funny Faaajjaaa 🦋🦋🦋you know how much I love you ! Seeing you smile makes me smile 🌸 I'm so thankful to share you with my 4 beautiful siblings @gigihadid @anwarhadid @lanzybear @mariellemama Thank you for the stories, jokes(mostly all funny), all that you do for our family, and for the unconditional love, always…❤️❤️❤️
