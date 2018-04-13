PARTY TOWN: “The FF logo might appear like something serious at first, but it hides the hidden Fendi message: Fun Fur,” said Delfina Delettrez, who was in London to celebrate the launch of the Fendi FF capsule with Net-a-porter.

Fendi proved that it definitely knows how to have fun on Thursday night, gathering London’s hip crowd at “Lost Rivers” — a hidden graffiti tunnel in the city’s south end — and keeping them entertained until the early hours of the morning.

The scene resembled that of a hip-hop music video: Rap music was blasting from miles away, guests — many of which were decked in head-to-toe FF gear — lined up to take selfies against light installations projecting the Fendi logo, while the dance floor remained packed after hip-hop performers appeared on stage and encouraged guests to join them.

The rapper Big Sean, singer Jhené Aiko, model Keight Keight, composer Mixi Xu, Kim Jones and Giles Deacon were among the guests, while Drake also made a rapid-fire appearance at the end of the night taking everyone by surprise.

“Isn’t it incredible? It’s like putting the Fendi logo in a spaceship and seeing how it travels through time. It’s passed through so many generations and it’s still going strong,” said Delettrez, who attended the party with her mother Silvia Venturini Fendi and younger sister Leonetta Luciano Fendi. She was dressed in a tobacco brown off-the-shoulder dress to show her love for her family heirloom: “I’m a living sculpture of the FF logo,” she added.

F is For FAMILY ! 👩‍👧‍👧❣️ A post shared by Delfina Delettrez (@delfinadelettrez) on Apr 13, 2018 at 5:24am PDT

The jewelry designer has also just released a new collection for her eponymous label, titled “Twin” and consisting of interlocking earrings, to mark the birth of her twin sons — whom she usually carries in an FF-printed stroller.

For Venturini Fendi the party was a celebration of the brand’s evolution. She said she has been very welcoming of the new attitude in fashion set by the younger generation: “It’s about freedom of interpretation, if you want to mix a Fendi logo piece with street wear or with a ball gown you can. A logo in the Eighties meant an expensive price tag, now it’s all about celebrating heritage and mixing different logos together.”

To wit: Many attendees arrived in check shirts, from Burberry’s collaboration with Gosha Rubchinskiy, mixed with items from the Fendi FF capsule.

Net-a-porter’s global buying director, Elizabeth von der Goltz, called the collaboration an “homage” to Fendi and everything it stands for: “The use of Fendi’s square logo created in 1965 by Karl Lagerfeld together with their key ready-to-wear silhouettes and signature styles for handbags and shoes, creates the perfect marriage of the past and the present.”

On the other side of town, another Italian powerhouse, Giorgio Armani, threw a party to celebrate the re-opening of its Sloane Street boutiques, which consist of the Armani/Casa and Giorgio Armani stores.

Following a private trunk show for clients, Armani guests were invited to Tramp, the private gentlemen’s club in Mayfair, where the brand recreated the atmosphere of its Armani Privé club for the evening.

“To celebrate this opening I decided to ‘export’ the exclusive Giorgio’s evening that enlivens the Armani/Privé club every Thursday evening in Milan. It’s an original formula with which to mark the event, combining the elegance, the evocative atmosphere, and the refined choice of music that distinguish my club,” Giorgio Armani said.

It was a less rowdy affair, with guests including Natalie Dormer, Clara Paget, Amber and Yasmin Le Bon, Clive Owens and Cressida Bonas, socializing and air kissing in chic Armani pantsuits or gowns.

“I love Armani. I’m wearing it right now, a power pantsuit is always a classic,” said “Game of Thrones” star Dormer, who features in the newly released Amazon film “Picnic at Hanging Rock.”

Armani also incorporated a subtle urban touch to the evening, with a live performance from the hip-hop DJ trio, De La Soul.