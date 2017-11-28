On Monday night, Harris Dickinson was at the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards in downtown Manhattan. The 21-year-old British actor had been nominated for the Breakthrough Actor award for his first feature role starring in “Beach Rats,” a coming-of-age summertime film based in Brooklyn, N.Y., which was released in August. That’s only the beginning for the actor, who next year will appear in several projects, including “The Darkest Minds” with Mandy Moore and “Postcards From London” alongside Jonah Hauer-King. Here, a quick chat with the up-and-comer:

His reaction to finding out his Breakthrough Actor nomination: “I was on the train, and needed to go to the bathroom — I was thrilled. It’s lovely to be among these artists, I feel very humbled by it.”

The opportunities of independent cinema: “I guess I’m an example of someone who can kind of be a nobody and come from a working class background, and have no training and have no traditional idea of what training is. And be able to have the opportunity to be on a film and tell a very important story and have a very complex character with a very strong message. That doesn’t always happen for someone like myself and people my age as well.”

What he’s working on currently: “I’m working on Danny Boyle’s TV series good ‘Trust,’ and that comes out in April on FX. I’ve got a few more days left on that, and then I’m finished. I’m free the rest of the year.”

His holiday plans: “I’m just going to spend it with my family, chill.”