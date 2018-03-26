Target celebrated its limited-edition collection with Hunter Sunday, drawing the crowds for an all-day event filled with live performances, braid bars, face painting and some shopping.

The event, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, featured OneRepublic, DJ Questlove, Charli XCX and Charlie Puth, with a guest list that included Jenna Dewan Tatum, Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld and Kate Bosworth.

For Puth, Target’s Ultimate Family Festival capped a busy weekend for the musician, who, just the day before, performed during the March for Our Lives rally in Los Angeles.

Puth took a moment Sunday to reflect on the rally and chat about his personal style.

WWD: Why’d you want to be a part of today?

Charlie Puth: I’m excited to be here. I love these collaborations that Target does. They’re always a lot of fun. I’m actually wearing Hunter boots. I was going to wear my own. However, they gave me a free pair, so I might as well rock the blue ones even though don’t really go with the outfit. But it’s a good day. I’m probably going to wear this on stage and it’s going to be a lot of fun. [The collaboration] definitely [allows] brands that might not be so accessible from the get-go [to be available] for a different type of shopper. Target brings it to a familiar and easy marketplace. This one, I was really excited to be a part of, because number one, I love Hunter. Number two, I know a lot of people who will love Hunter more.

WWD: What’s your earliest memory of wearing Hunter?

C.P.: I was three, so I wasn’t remembering a whole lot at that age, but my mom does have pictures of me wearing a bright yellow Hunter winter jacket. I just saw the picture last year.

WWD: How would you describe your sense of style? Do you consider yourself a fashion guy?

C.P.: I kinda do. I don’t really understand my fashion. I’m wearing an Our Legacy T-shirt right now with women’s Adidas pants, some Hunter boots and Chanel necklaces. I’m kinda random, but I feel most comfortable that way. I don’t wear garments just because they’re the hottest thing on the block right that instant. But I like to wear things that mirror my personality — like bright yellow women’s track pants.

WWD: On a different, more serious note, what did it mean to you to be a part of March for Our Lives yesterday?

C.P.: It meant everything. I think I cried when my manager called me and said, “The kids of Parkland specifically asked for you to perform.” That meant a lot. I performed a song that hadn’t been put out yet. It’s going to come out this week. It just felt so right to play that song “Change” there and “I’ll See You Again.” I couldn’t even contain myself. Everyone was dead silent, listening. It was a really special moment yesterday.

WWD: What inspired your new song?

C.P.: “Change,” the song featuring James Taylor? It wasn’t written for [March for Our Lives] specifically. I wrote it a year prior. I don’t really know why I wrote it, but now I know why. It just happened to catch up a year later.

WWD: You’re about to go on tour with Hailee Steinfeld. You’ve performed with Selena Gomez and Wiz Khalifa in addition to producing music for One Direction, Liam Payne and Maroon 5. Who would you love to work with next?

C.P.: I talked to Herbie Hancock the other day. That was pretty cool. I’d love to collaborate with him. I haven’t talked to Bruno Mars, but he is a genius and I’d love to collaborate with him. And Adele. Herbie, Bruno and Adele are on my list right now.

WWD: What are your plans for Coachella?

C.P.: I feel like this outfit is kind of a pre-Coachella kickoff. I just got invited to go there. I’m not performing though.