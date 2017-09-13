Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis purposely keeps his New York Fashion Week schedule manageable, knowing it’s just the beginning of a marathon month, which concludes in the singer’s adopted city of Paris this season on Oct. 3. Last week the singer was spotted at V Magazine’s Thursday bash and let his hair down with pals Presley and Kaia Gerber Friday at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party.

WWD caught up with the 22-year-old model at Michael Kors’ Wednesday morning show where he chatted about the sartorial influence of his famous parents, the latest of his many tattoos and, of course, fashion.

His reaction to Sara Bareilles’ performance at Michael Kors: Phenomenal — I had no idea [the show] was going to have live music and those are my favorite kinds of shows.

On keeping his fashion week schedule manageable Stateside: I try to keep it as low-key as possible because I know London and Paris are pretty demanding. It’s always a wild goose chase.

How Hurricane Irma impacted his fall travel plans: I was supposed to go to St. Barths for a week in October. There was a grand reopening of the Eden Roc and it got completely ravaged by the storm. My mom’s friends with the manager of the hotel and I told her I really wanted to take a week abroad and relax because I didn’t get a holiday this summer. So she organized this thing for me and I invited a friend, but the hotel got destroyed.

On his parents’ fashion: My mom [French actress Isabelle Adjani] is more in the fashion scene than my dad [Daniel Day-Lewis] — he doesn’t really care about fashion. His last film was about high fashion in the Fifties. He took an interest in the character he was playing. It’s a fictional role of a British fashion designer. That’s when he learned how to construct clothes, but it wasn’t because he was taking an interest in fashion, it was because he was taking an interest in the character. By default he had to take an interest in fashion.

Which designer he admires most: I’m really, really hoping Haider Ackermann gets to take his brand to the next level. He’s also the creative director for Berluti now, but I love his [eponymous] brand. I hope he takes it to the next level and I get to be one of the contributors or influencers for the brand. Every time I’m in Paris I go to his show.

On the significance of his latest tattoo: It’s a sun and moon [on my right hand]. It’s not finished. We still have to do the shading, but it’s just about balance. It’s sort of like my form of the yin-yang, just a less cheesy version.

Fam reunions 🖤 #BazaarIcons A post shared by G-K. (@gabrielkane) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

