MILAN — The first Franca Sozzani Award will be presented during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1. The prize will be bestowed to Julianne Moore by Colin Firth, her co-star in “A Single Man.”

The award has been instituted in memory of the late editor in chief of Vogue Italia, who died in December.

SEE ALSO: The Fashion World Remembers Franca Sozzani >>

An event will be held in Venice, hosted by the prize’s board comprising Sozzani’s son Francesco Carrozzini; her sister Carla Sozzani and niece Sara Sozzani Maino; Carlo Capasa, president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana; Diego Della Valle, chairman and ceo of Tod’s S.p.A.; Giampaolo Grandi, president of Condé Nast Italia; Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli; Remo Ruffini, chairman and ceo of Moncler S.p.A.; Donatella Versace, artistic director and vice-president of the family company; Pirelli’s Marco and Afef Tronchetti Provera, and film producer Pietro Valsecchi.

SEE ALSO: Franca Sozzani’s Spirit Lives On at Milanese Talent Showcase >>

This year, the award will be assigned to Moore because “with the same strength and determination of Franca, [she] combined the excellence in art with a strong civil and social commitment.” Sozzani dedicated her life to supporting fashion and creativity in all its forms, while also channeling her efforts into humanitarian projects around the world.

The event will be held at Venice’s Lido, where the documentary directed by Carrozzini, “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” premiered last year. The film was not mainly about Sozzani’s public life and accomplishments, although thousands of photos provided a background to the tale. The likes of Karl Lagerfeld, Bruce Weber, Marina Abramovic, Jeff Koons and Baz Luhrmann appeared in the film, expressing their views on Sozzani’s work and persona.

SEE ALSO: Franca Sozzani Film Screening Draws Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell and More >>

The documentary was filmed over the course of four years, highlighting the bond between mother and son, heightened by the eight-millimeter family footage unearthed by Carrozzini. The premiere reflected Sozzani’s stature in the fashion industry, drawing guests ranging from Azzedine Alaïa and Miuccia Prada to Renzo Rosso, Donatella Versace, Della Valle and Riccardo Tisci.

Born in Mantua, Italy, in 1950, Sozzani headed Vogue Italia for 28 years, shaping it into one of the most influential fashion titles in the world. Her career unfurled at Condé Nast, where she started at Vogue Bambini in the Seventies, followed by women’s magazine Lei and men’s magazine Per Lui in the Eighties. In addition to helming L’Uomo Vogue, Sozzani had been editorial director of Condé Nast Italy since 1994.