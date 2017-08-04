MILAN — Francesco Carrozzini is gearing up to return behind the camera to film a new movie based on Jo Nesbø’s bestseller thriller “Midnight Sun.”

The photographer and film director made his big screen debut last September unveiling “Franca: Chaos and Creation,” a documentary on his mother Franca Sozzani. The legendary editor in chief of Vogue Italia passed away a few months later on Dec. 22.

Carrozzini, who is engaged to Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer, will host the first Franca Sozzani Award event to be held in Venice on Sept. 1. The prize will be bestowed to Julianne Moore by Colin Firth, her costar in “A Single Man.”

Along with Carrozzini, the Franca Sozzani Award’s board includes Carla Sozzani, Sara Maino, Carlo Capasa, Diego Della Valle, Condé Nast Italia president Giampaolo Grandi, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Remo Ruffini, Donatella Versace, film producer Pietro Valsecchi and Pirelli executive vice president Marco Tronchetti Provera and his wife Afef.

Reached by phone on Friday, Cattleya, the movie company which will produce Carrozzini’s new movie, said its theater debut is still to be defined.