It seems G-Eazy’s debut collection for H&M won’t actually see the light of day. The rapper revealed that he is ending his partnership with the Swedish brand in light of the hoodie controversy that prompted The Weeknd to sever ties on Monday.

In an article titled “H&M Issues Unequivocal Apology for Poorly Judged Product and Image” posted to its web site Tuesday night, H&M apologized once more for selling a hoodie that was deemed racially offensive by the social media world. A few hours after the article went live, G-Eazy shared a post in which he revealed that he would be cutting ties with H&M as a result of the situation.

“Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it’s truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many — stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams — and be deemed acceptable,” the rapper wrote. “I can’t allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level.”

He shared his message alongside a sketch of an alternate version of the racially offensive image that has since been taken down from H&M’s web site.

H&M has pulled the product in question from sale and will be recycling it instead. In Tuesday night’s article, the fast-fashion giant dubbed the incident “accidental in nature.”

“Racism and bias in any shape or form, conscious or unconscious, deliberate or accidental, are simply unacceptable and need to be eradicated from society,” the article reads. “In this instance we have not been sensitive enough to this agenda. Please accept our humble apologies.”

