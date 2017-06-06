George and Amal Clooney are officially parents.
The couple has welcomed twins, it was confirmed on Tuesday. Amal gave birth to a boy and a girl, named Alexander and Ella.
“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” the human rights lawyer, 39, and the actor, 56, said in a statement. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”
Throughout her pregnancy, Amal emerged as a style star for her maternity looks. Below, some highlights of her best pregnancy style moments.
