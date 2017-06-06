George Clooney, Amal ClooneyGeorge Clooney and Amal Clooney at out and about, London, UK - 26 Feb 2017

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

George and Amal Clooney are officially parents.

The couple has welcomed twins, it was confirmed on Tuesday. Amal gave birth to a boy and a girl, named Alexander and Ella.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives,” the human rights lawyer, 39, and the actor, 56, said in a statement. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Amal emerged as a style star for her maternity looks. Below, some highlights of her best pregnancy style moments.

George Clooney and Amal ClooneyGeorge Clooney and Amal Clooney out and about, Paris, France - 24 Feb 2017

George Clooney and Amal Clooney out and about in Paris, February 2017.  Bestimage/REX/Shutterstock

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8500370e)Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, left, stands by before addressing a United Nations human rights meeting called "The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh [ISIS] to Justice," at U.N. headquartersUnited Nations - Human Rights - 09 Mar 2017

Amal Clooney at a United Nations human rights meeting, March 2017.  AP/REX/Shutterstock

Amal Clooney at International crimes in Syria and Iraq - Chatham House discussionAmal Clooney out and about, London, UK - 29 Mar 2017WEARING VINTAGE BALMAIN COAT AND DIOR DRESS

Amal Clooney in a vintage Balmain coat and Dior dress at “International Crimes in Syria and Iraq” discussion at Chatham House, March 2017.  Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Mandatory Credit: Photo by AP/REX/Shutterstock (8434857a)Actor George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd Cesar Film Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris,. This annual ceremony is presented by the French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques42nd Annual Cesar Film Awards, Paris, France - 24 Feb 2017

George and Amal Clooney arrive at the 42nd César Awards ceremony at Salle Pleyel in Paris, February 2017.  AP/REX/Shutterstock

