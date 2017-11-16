The Victoria’s Secret models have been documenting their travels to Shanghai, sharing their favorite travel accessories and last-minute workouts before the big show. But in the midst of the plane pic frenzy, one model in particular has revealed she’ll actually be sitting this year out.

After announcing in late August that she would be walking the runway, Gigi Hadid shared today that she has, in fact, dropped out. “I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year,” the model wrote on Twitter. “Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can’t wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can’t wait for next year!” Hadid shared no further explanation on social media.

I’m so bummed I won’t be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!! Can't wait to tune in with everyone to see the beautiful show I know it will be, and already can't wait for next year! :) x — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) November 16, 2017

Despite her older sister’s absence in this year’s show, Bella seems to still be making her way to China. “Can’t wait to see you Shanghai,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday. Today, she shared a picture of Ben Stiller’s “Zoolander” character with the caption, “Coming for you @victoriassecret.”

On Tuesday, Gigi unveiled her second product collaboration with Stuart Weitzman: two new shoe styles just in time for the holidays. Last night, she appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she and the host modeled two of the pairs.

Victoria’s Secret didn’t immediately respond to WWD’s request for comment.

