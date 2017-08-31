ARMANI’S MOVIELAND: Giorgio Armani is taking his lifelong passion for cinema one step further. The Italian designer is setting up Armani/Laboratorio, an intensive filmmaking workshop offered free of charge, which will allow participants to produce a short film. The workshop will be held in January at the designer’s Silos space. Subjects include directing, screenwriting, set design, photography, editing, costumes, makeup and hair styling.

‘This new project develops further my support of new-generation talents, which began a few years ago,” said Armani. “I like the idea of a workshop that teaches young filmmaking students practical skills, also thanks to the help of friends who will mentor participants in each discipline. Handing down knowledge is essential, and it’s my mission.”

Armani/Laboratorio comprises eight training modules, one for each discipline, taught by top professionals in the industry. The workshop is supported by a number of leading figures close to the designer, eight of whom will have a mentoring role as experts. Their names are not confirmed yet, but for the time being there are a number of friends of the house that have agreed to support the project. In addition to Academy Award winner Giuseppe Tornatore, they are Gabriele Muccino, Maria Sole Tognazzi, Michele Placido, Margaret Mazzantini, Sergio Castellitto and Cristina Comencini. They have agreed to brief interviews to be aired online and on social media.

Participants will be selected via a competition to be announced today on the Armani/Silos web site: armanisilos.com.

Over the years, Armani has created the costumes for a wide range of movies, from, most famously, “American Gigolo” in 1980, creating a wardrobe for Richard Gere, to “The Untouchables,” “Gattaca,” “Stealing Beauty,” “Shaft,” the Batman series, “The Tuxedo,” “De-Lovely,” “Ocean’s Thirteen,” “Fair Game,” ” The Social Network,” “Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol,” “A Most Violent Year,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” to name a few.

Armani has been increasingly investing in supporting young talent. As reported in June, ahead of his first Emporio Armani show in London in September, the designer is working with the British Fashion Council and fashion students in the U.K. on the New Bond competition to create a capsule collection for spring 2018. The show on Sept. 17 will mark the opening of the newly renovated Emporio Armani boutique on Bond Street. The competition is open to all schools that are part of the BFC Colleges Council network. The designer will evaluate all submissions and select three winners, one for each product category: outerwear, bags and footwear. The three chosen designs will be manufactured and sold in Emporio Armani stores in London, Manchester and Glasgow, and will be available on the armani.com web site starting from September.

Also, Armani has for several seasons invited young designers to present their collections at his Teatro space in Milan. The latest was Chinese designer Xuzhi Chen in February, who followed Vivetta, Andrea Pompilio, Au Jour Le Jour and Miaoran, among others.