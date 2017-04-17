“I’ve always loved fashion — I’ve never known detail, but I know something good when I see it,” Grace Van Patten says. A fun perk of movie promotion is, of course, red carpet dressing and front rows of fashion shows. At the Rome Film Festival in October, she wore a blush Valentino gown, “which was so not me as a person — I’m not very girly — but I was like ‘when in Rome!’” she says. “I felt like Juliet.”

For Alexander Wang’s show in February, Van Patten made the trek up to Harlem to see his standing-room-only collection. “That space was unreal — I want to have a party in there,” she says.

“What’s so exciting about all this is it kind of goes hand-in-hand [with acting], like picking out outfits for premieres. It’s a fun other half of the job.”

Growing Up Grace Van Patten

