“I’ve always loved fashion — I’ve never known detail, but I know something good when I see it,” Grace Van Patten says. A fun perk of movie promotion is, of course, red carpet dressing and front rows of fashion shows. At the Rome Film Festival in October, she wore a blush Valentino gown, “which was so not me as a person — I’m not very girly — but I was like ‘when in Rome!’” she says. “I felt like Juliet.”

For Alexander Wang’s show in February, Van Patten made the trek up to Harlem to see his standing-room-only collection. “That space was unreal — I want to have a party in there,” she says.

“What’s so exciting about all this is it kind of goes hand-in-hand [with acting], like picking out outfits for premieres. It’s a fun other half of the job.”

Grace Van Patten in Valentino at the 'Tramps' premiere, Rome Film Festival

Grace Van Patten in Valentino at the “Tramps” premiere, Rome Film Festival.  Terenghi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

 

Grace Van Patten in the front row at the Alexander Wang show, February 2017.

Grace Van Patten in the front row at the Alexander Wang show, February 2017.  Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

