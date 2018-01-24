After 50 years in show business Elton John announced he is embarking upon a three-year farewell tour this fall with Gucci exclusively designing his onstage wardrobe.

The 70-year-old singer made the announcement from a special event Wednesday at Gotham Hall in New York where he performed “Tiny Dancer” and “I’m Still Standing” to an intimate crowd that included John’s husband David Furnish along with friends Anderson Cooper and Sandra Brandt.

“My priorities have changed in my life,” he explained on stage citing sons Zachary, 7, and Elijah, 5, as the main reason for ending a non-stop touring schedule. “My priorities now are my children and my husband and my family.”

The 300-date “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” world tour will begin on Sept. 8 in the U.S. and will be “the most produced, fantastic show I’ve ever done,” according John.

For the tour John will partner exclusively with Gucci after forging a friendship with the company’s creative director Alessandro Michele, whom he likened to the late Gianni Versace. “[Alessandro’s designs are] humorous and fun and beautifully made,” he explained wearing an elaborately embellished custom floral brocade jacket from the Italian house. “I used to be so close to Gianni and now I’m so close to Alessandro.”

Although this announcement signals the end to John’s rigorous travel schedule, the songwriter has no foreseeable plans to slow down his creative output.

“I’m not stopping music,” he explained. “I will be making more records, writing more musicals, doing more exhibitions with our photography, but mostly I’ll taking my kid to soccer academy, which is the most important thing.”

