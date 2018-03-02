Though he came home from Pyeongchang without a medal, Gus Kenworthy has plenty of things to celebrate — and no shortage of people who want to take a selfie with him.

The skier was happy to be home in New York Thursday night, where he was in-demand at the Polo Ralph Lauren store, meeting fans and chatting about his upcoming schedule and his partnership with Ralph Lauren, who are increasingly responsible for his wardrobe.

“Honestly the thing that’s nice about the Olympics is that you can kind of pack nothing. I packed underwear and socks and then Ralph Lauren outfits everyone on the team with opening and closing and village wear, and then we have our ski apparel,” he said between photos with fans. “And then beyond that, you don’t really need that much.” As for new purchases? “I got this cute Olympic shirt with the rings and their little mascot on it.”

On Saturday he will head to L.A. for Oscars weekend, where he will be doing “a few things with Adam [Rippon]” and then hosting a segment on E! for the Oscars.

“I’ll get to look really cute in this brand new, never-before-seen Ralph Lauren tux. I’m bragging, but I’m obsessed,” he teased. “I normally only wear black. [Ralph Lauren] dresses me for everything I do — so any red carpet or dinner or fancy thing, I’m obsessed because I get to go in and get tuxes and all sorts of gorgeous clothes for me.”

Come Sunday night he is rooting for fan favorite “Call Me by Your Name.” “I thought it was so beautiful and I though Timothée Chalamet was incredible in it,” he said. “I’m rooting for that straight up.”

And when the Oscars weekend is done and he’s back in New York?

“My dog that I brought back from South Korea is coming in a couple weeks, after all the quarantine and everything is over,” he said.

More from the Eye:

Tiffany Haddish, Janelle Monáe Gather at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Celebrity Stylists on the Business of Oscars Fashion, Time’s Up and Beyond

Radhika Jones and Ava DuVernay Host Vanity Fair Women in Hollywood Fete

Kristen Stewart, ‘Twilight’ Daughter Mackenzie Foy Reunite at Chanel Fete