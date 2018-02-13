After years of being known for her rock ’n’ roll persona, Gwen Stefani is embracing her softer side. The singer and designer, who on Tuesday launched her latest eyewear collection with Tura Inc. under her L.A.M.B. label and the more affordably priced GX by Gwen Stefani collection, has seen her style evolve in step with changes in her personal life.

“In the past I typically would always go for heavy nerd glasses that made a super huge statement,” says the 48-year-old on the phone from Los Angeles. “As time goes by I’ve gone smaller and more feminine, but I’m in a really feminine place in my life now anyways.”

The California native admits to “naïvely” approaching fashion early in her career and to “not even carrying a purse” until she was in her 30s. Describing her past style as “very much having a guy’s point of view,” which was largely influenced by her male counterparts in No Doubt, Stefani says her Nineties look was “very focused on makeup, but I never felt comfortable in high heels.”

Now Stefani welcomes her feminine side and attributes her evolution in part to years of working with stylist Andrea Lieberman, as well as “being in love” with fellow “The Voice” coach and boyfriend, country singer Blake Shelton. “Being in No Doubt had a specific look, but after doing my solo records, launching my clothing line [L.A.M.B] and being part of fashion week, I’ve evolved in my femininity.”

Stefani launched L.A.M.B. in 2003 with apparel and accessories and was approached by Tuma to develop a line of eyewear, which the singer says came simultaneously with her need for reading lenses. “[The partnership happened] right when I needed optical and being that I’m a self-centered designer, it was perfect,” she explains.

“Doing clothes is really fun, but it just feels so limited,” she admits. “But what’s exciting about doing glasses is you feel like everyone can be included and everyone can get a little piece of [your creativity].”

This latest collection of eyewear, which includes prescription frames in youth and adult sizes and sunglasses for adults, was partly inspired by Stefani’s nine-year-old son, Zuma Rossdale. “When you have a child [who wears glasses], their full identity and every photograph will include glasses. So I design from a real perspective: what I like and what I think other people will like.”

With access now to countless eyewear options, Stefani’s personal preferences don’t remain static for long. “I’m [already] over the ones I just [designed] because I’m so spoiled,” says the Grammy winner. “There are about 15 pairs next to my bed. It’s a dream come true. I’m not bragging, I’m just telling you the reality. I’m very grateful.”

