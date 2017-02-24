As this year’s Academy Award nominees spend the weekend pre-partying and primping for Sunday night’s ceremony, at least one actor from a film up for “Best Picture” has different plans than suiting up for the red carpet.

“I don’t really get involved in any of that stuff — I hang out with my kid, making a sandcastle with my son is a bit more interesting to me, to be honest,” said “Hacksaw Ridge” actor Sam Worthington, who also stars in “The Shack” out March 3. “It’s weird, some people have always liked that, I like different things about my job other than the glamour.”

At least a few people from the film are sure to be there though, hopefully to collect a golden statuette — including Andrew Garfield, who’s in the running for Best Actor, and Mel Gibson, who’s up for Best Director. The film picked up additional nominations for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

“I’ve got friends who are nominated for stuff, and I’ll probably watch because of them,” offered Worthington, who last attended the Oscars in 2010 as an award presenter alongside Jennifer Lopez. “Because when they get nominated or an award, it’s recognition from your peers, and I think that’s what’s great. And someone might have in a sense needed or have deserved that recognition, and that’s why I watch,” he continued. “Plus, to see ‘em all dressed up, looking pretty, and getting the recognition they deserve for their work. That, to me, is what the awards are. Because it’s my industry.”

Does he think there will be any surprises during the awards ceremony?

“Well I like Jimmy Kimmel, so hopefully he’ll do a great job.”

All things considered, none of this year’s contenders can say that Worthington didn’t stay neutral.

