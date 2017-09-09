Rihanna recruit Halima Aden was one of the models who appeared in the singer’s Fenty Beauty campaign video, released last week. At a party for Art + Commerce’s 30th anniversary on Friday evening, Aden opened up about modeling for the singing star.

“Incredible,” she said of the experience. “It was my first modeling job. It feels like forever ago. I’ve been so excited to share the news now that it’s finally out.”

The Somali-American model went viral last year in November when she competed in the 2016 Miss Minnesota USA pageant wearing a hijab. The Internet buzz she received caught the attention of Rihanna’s camp; a member reached out to Aden via Instagram shortly thereafter.

“[Rihanna] is somebody I look up to,” said Aden. “I love her music and she’s amazing.” Though she isn’t walking in any fashion shows this week — “a little sad about that” — getting to spend time with Rihanna at her Fenty Beauty launch party on Thursday more than made up for it.

“I got to meet her alone,” said Aden. “I had some VIP time.” She shared a few videos of the two on Instagram after the launch.

What’s in store for Aden now that the Fenty Beauty campaign is out? “I have a few covers coming out that I’m really excited about,” she said. She actually just appeared on the cover of Allure Magazine’s July Issue. “I did fashion month last season and this is my second season, but it’s my first time doing spring. So I’m excited to see how they’re gonna dress me because the first time, it was long coats. It was very easy — it’s winter. But now it’s spring, so people have to get creative.”

I'm going wild, wild, wild !! ❤️❤️ @badgalriri made my year 😭❤️ I love her soooooo much 🙌 A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

Isn't she the best !!😍😍 @badgalriri #aboutlastnight A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

