Jaden Smith is adding emcee to his growing résumé.

The 19-year-old actor, rapper and activist is to host the 27th Annual Environmental Media Association awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 23.

Last year, the son of Jada and Will Smith won EMA’s Male Futures Award for his environmental work. And in March, EMA hosted its first-ever summit during which Smith discussed founding JUST Water, a company that sells “responsibly sourced” spring water in eco-friendly packaging.

“My passion for the environment started when I was young — I was 10,” the precocious teen said during his acceptance speech at last year’s ceremony. “I was surfing and I saw all of the water being polluted by the plastics that were in the ocean.”

Nominations for this year’s awards include documentaries featuring, directed by and/or produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Bloomberg, Al Gore, Jeff Skoll and Jeff Orlowski.

