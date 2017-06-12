A member of The Society of MSK since 2001, Gregory will serve as its president for the next two years. “I am so honored to have been chosen to take on the role of president of The Society of MSK,” she said in a statement. “This is a group of dedicated, caring women and it is absolutely necessary that we continue to support the incredible strides Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has made through its research and patient care initiatives.”

Gregory also serves as a member of the Women’s Board of the Central Park Conservancy, the Boy’s Club of New York and The Weill New York Council. She is the author of two Rizzoli books: “New York Parties: Private Views” and “New York Apartments: Private Views.” She is a graduate of Vassar College and Columbia University’s Radcliffe Publishing Course.

The Society of MSK hosted its 10th annual spring ball at The Plaza Hotel in May. Gregory, Snyder, Shoshanna Gruss, Alexi Ashe Meyers, Seth Meyers, Kathy Thomas and Patricia Herrera Lansing, whose mother Carolina has been a longtime partner of the event, were among the attendees that night.

Gloria Gaynor was the night’s big performer and sang Seventies hits “Goin’ Out of My Head,” “Never Can Say Goodbye” and “I Will Survive.” As is customary of MSK’s spring ball, there was plenty of dancing. “I love to dance, we all love to dance,” Snyder said. “It starts as a beautiful cocktail and it ends in a real celebration of life.”