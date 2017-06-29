Jennifer Lopez has released the cover art for her latest single and, naturally, it oozes with over-the-top dramatic glamour.

In the photo shot by Steven Gomillion earlier this month in Islamorada, Fla., Lopez stands before a cobalt sea and subtly reveals her toned physique in a billowing yellow gown custom-made by Michael Costello with earrings by Rebecca de Ravenel made of tiered orbs in the same electric hue.

“Jennifer had a specific idea of wearing a colorful, flowing dress with her standing in the sunset,” explained Rob Zangardi, who styled the photo shoot. “Michael Costello created this custom look in the vein of something out of the 1960s. The final product has a retro feel with the sexy, modern feel of everything Jennifer Lopez embodies.”

The “Shades of Blue” actress channeled a similar vintage look at the Met Gala last month in an ethereal Valentino Haute Couture gown.

On the day of the photoshoot Lopez was simultaneously filming the music video for “Ni Tu Ni Yo,” which translates to “neither you nor I,” and photographer Steven Gomillion found himself in a race against the clock.

“I literally had only about five minutes to shoot it because we were in-between video takes,” revealed Gomillion. “Rob [Zangardi] and all of the stylists had to leave us there with the dress because we were running late in video. So it was basically just me [shooting] and [Lopez’s manager] Benny Medina who threw the dress up in the air. It came out to be one of the best images of the whole day, but I only had about twelve frames in the whole setup.”

Lopez’s single “Ni Tu Ni Yo” will be available on Tuesday and appears on the New York native’s forthcoming Spanish language album.