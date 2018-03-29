Jon Kortajarena has inked a new management deal. The Lions Model Management revealed today it has signed the Spanish-born model and actor, who was previously repped by IMG.

“I have followed Ali Kavoussi’s work for a long time, and it’s exceptional,” Kortajarena said in a statement. “After meeting him, I could also see he was a great man, and that The Lions was the perfect match for the more personal form of management that I’ve been seeking at this point of my career. I’m very excited to be signed with The Lions, and have a great feeling about this new partnership, and growing my career further.”

Kortajarena has appeared in campaigns for Karl Lagerfeld, Salvatore Ferragamo, Valentino, Giorgio Armani, Roberto Cavalli, Chanel, Hugo Boss, Balmain and more. He is the official ambassador for Bulgari’s watch collections and has appeared on the covers of GQ, Vogue, V Man, L’Officiel Hommes, Elle Man, Marie Claire and Harper’s Bazaar.

In 2009, he made his big-screen debut in “A Single Man,” Tom Ford’s Oscar-nominated film. His acting credits also include Penélope Cruz’s 2013 short film for Agent Provocateur, as well as appearances in music videos like Fergie’s “M.I.L.F. $,” Kanye’s “Wolves” (which doubled as a Balmain campaign) and Madonna’s “Girl Gone Wild” and “Bitch I’m Madonna.”

More from WWD.com:

The Lions Modeling Agency Opens Los Angeles Office

The Lions Signs First ‘Plus-Size’ Model, Jess Miller