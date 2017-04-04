Jordan Clarkson is trying to up his fashion game. Maybe it’s his rumored dates with models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin that have helped develop his sense of style, but the Los Angeles Laker guard seems to have a firm sense of what he likes to wear, and what he likes women to wear, too. He took time out to chat with WWD at his recent appearance at the Stampd store in Los Angeles.

WWD: How would you describe your sense of style?

Jordan Clarkson: It’s a little different and unique in its own way. It’s kinda off the wall. I just pick out whatever I feel like wearing when the day starts. I pick up whatever is on the floor and then I go out and live with what it looks like. You make what your clothes are.

WWD: Are you open to doing a capsule collection with Stampd? Have you been approached to do a line with anyone?

J.C.: Yeah. Hopefully. That would be dope. I haven’t had any contact with anybody about collaborations, but I’d definitely be up for one. One of my best friends and my close team mate Nick Young has his Most Hated stuff. That streetwear stuff — it’s not easy to make, but it’s easy to get it going.

WWD: Is that something you’re actively working toward right now?

J.C.: Yeah. It’s been a process. [I’ve been] drawing out different things and exploring that. But a lot of it is probably going to be done this summer when I don’t have anything to do.

WWD: What’s your closet at home like?

J.C.: It’s messy. I own a lot of shoes. I have a four bedroom house and all the closets upstairs in the bedrooms are my clothes. I’ve got two living room closets that are all clothes and shoes. The only reason my downstairs closets [aren’t] filled with my clothes is because I’ve got my homies living there with me, so they need to put their stuff somewhere.

WWD: What does your ideal date night outfit consist of?

J.C.: It’s a matter of how I’m feeling. Sometimes I might put on some slacks with a button down, throw a jacket on, or if I feel chill, I might wear something like this [Martine Rose] sweatsuit with the zipper up. I might go with a whole lotta looks. I usually like to wear something a little old school and go all denim and tuck in a white T-shirt or something like that too. Those are probably the directions I would go in.

WWD: You see a lot of women wearing streetwear and men’s wear brands like Stampd, Fear of God and Off-White nowadays. How do you like a woman to dress?

J.C.: I like when women mix their stuff with how males look, too. I think it’s all one now to be honest with you.

WWD: Whose style do you admire and why?

J.C.: Myself. And the only other person I can really say is Nick because I see him almost every day and he’s always around.