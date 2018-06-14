Justin Theroux is a name we all now know — marrying Jennifer Aniston will do that — but throughout the course of their marriage, he was never much a face that was seen on the social circuit.

All that has changed post-split, as Theroux seems to be #findinghimself amid the fashion party crowd during this precarious midlife transition. And we’re happy for him, truly. We, too, fall for the charms of Petra Collins, and Emma Stone, and Laura Harrier, and Sienna Miller, and Zoe Buckman (it’s hard to keep track of his new BFF fashion girls). But that’s not to say we’ll ignore addressing a ubiquitor in our midst.

Most of Theroux’s recent busy nights (and days spent swimming in southern France) can be traced to Nicolas Ghesquière. Theroux was one of the designer’s many guests to the Met Ball this year, before he joined Ruth Negga, Jennifer Connelly, Stone, Miller, Doona Bae, Harrier and Sophie Turner for Louis Vuitton’s resort presentation in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France, complete with many swimsuit-clad seaside adventures (much to the delight of London’s Daily Mail). He attended the brand’s after party, posing between Grace Coddington and Ghesquière, before returning to New York.

In the last month or so, Theroux has turned up with Miller to Katie Grand and Cass Bird’s Chaos x Love Bruv Club launch party; swung by a Matchesfashion.com x Batsheva cocktail party, flipped the bird for a photog at Olivier Rousteing’s Boom Boom Room post Met party, and chummed with Buckman at Miller’s party for the International Medical Corps.

Justin, love, we welcome you to the fashion scene. But we gotta ask: where’s this all going?

