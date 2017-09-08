The wait is over: Kaia Gerber is a Calvin girl.

Gerber, who turned 16 on Sept. 3, just in time to make her eligible for New York Fashion Week, was poised as one of the biggest names to watch for on the runway this season, with some guessing she might walk Marc Jacobs exclusively given her work as the face of the brand’s Daisy fragrance campaign.

But Calvin Klein it is for her first NYFW runway, held in the brand’s headquarters Thursday evening. The IMG model was quick to document the milestone, posting on Instagram “CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf!”

Gerber is being chaperoned around this week by her mother, Cindy Crawford, who told WWD the previous evening at Tom Ford that she’s prepped her daughter well for what is to come.

“I’ve given her a lot of advice,” Crawford said at Tom Ford. “Specifically to fashion week: There’s always another party, you don’t have to do every single thing. You can’t do every single thing.”

Crawford hinted that Gerber might be making her debut on the earlier side of things, saying Gerber would be “kicking off fashion week.”

Last month, Crawford told WWD that she hopes her daughter “understands how exhausting your first show season can be. My advice to her — and it would be the same if she was going off to college or taking a job in a clothing store — is be on time, be professional, don’t be a diva, get off your phone. You’re around these incredibly talented people, soak up information, listen, watch, keep your eyes open, be present and enjoy it. Have fun. It’s fashion.”

All eyes are on Miss Kaia as to where she’ll turn up next.

CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf! A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

More from WWD:

The Advice Cindy Crawford Gave Her Daughter Going Into Fashion Week

9 Up-and-Coming Models Who are Following in Their Famous Parents’ Footsteps

Cindy Crawford Reflects on MTV’s ‘House of Style’