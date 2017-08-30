It’s been two years since Karlie Kloss parted ways with Victoria’s Secret, but the countdown to her return starts now. The model, who earned her wings in 2013, walked the VS runway just four times before stepping down. This afternoon, she revealed that she will return to the catwalk once more for the Shanghai show in November.

After being photographed at show castings last week, Kloss confirmed via Instagram that she will walk in this year’s show. She shared a photo of herself from 2014 and captioned it, “See you in Shanghai.”

See you in Shanghai @VictoriasSecret 😇💗 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Kloss parted ways with Victoria’s Secret in 2015 to attend New York University. She received a letter of recommendation from Christy Turlington Burns and was accepted into the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. In recent years, her name has become synonymous with coding; her aptly titled Kode With Klossy program offers resources to help young girls learn how to code.

Bella and Gigi Hadid confirmed earlier this week that they, too, will be walking in the 2017 show. But the question remains: Will Kendall Jenner join them?

