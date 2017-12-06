Karolína Kurková is entering the new year under new management. WWD has exclusively learned that the Czech-born model has signed with Wilhelmina Models.

“Karolína’s look is timeless; she is not only a supermodel but a super-mother, humanitarian and entrepreneur. We look forward to creating great work together,” says Bill Wackermann, Wilhelmina’s chief executive officer.

Throughout her modeling career, Kurkova, 33, has been featured in fashion and beauty campaigns for Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Céline, Louis Vuitton and Gucci. She has made more than 400 runway appearances for designers including Michael Kors, Helmut Lang, Donna Karan, Marc Jacobs and more. She was formerly a Victoria’s Secret Angel and was chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra on two separate occasions — first in 2002 and again in 2006.

Beyond her work in fashion, Kurková has ventured into the entertainment industry. In 2007, she played Pia in “My Sexiest Year,” a romantic comedy starring Frankie Muniz. She appeared in the 2009 movie “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and was a guest judge on “America’s Next Top Model” in 2010. She was previously signed to One Model Management in New York.

