Kate Upton has inked a deal with a new modeling company. The 24-year-old has joined The Lions Model Management’s roster.

“The Lions is known for its commitment to treating models as individuals and its holistic approach for guiding careers,” Upton said in a statement.



Since its launch in 2014, The Lions has signed Irina Shayk, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Adwoa Aboah and Cameron Russell. Upton is the latest addition, joining The Lions less than a year after signing a deal with Next Models.

“We are thrilled to be working with a model and actress of Kate’s stature. She’s developed her incredible career on her own terms — letting her personality shine through and embracing social media to connect with her fans,” said Ali Kavoussi, one of the agency’s managing partners. “At The Lions, we’ve developed a unique management style that’s devoted to helping clients find their voice and embrace their passions as we build their careers together, and we know that Kate will continue to grow and flourish as a part of our team.”

In February, Upton landed her fifth Sports Illustrated spread. She was first featured in the magazine’s 2011 swimsuit issue, which subsequently went viral and propelled her to fame. She has since appeared on the cover of American, British and Italian Vogue; American and French Elle; American, Italian and German GQ; Esquire, and Vanity Fair. She was named a brand ambassador for Express in 2014 and became the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics that same year. She has been featured in campaigns for Guess, David Yurman and Sam Edelman.

Upton crossed over into acting in 2011 with “Tower Heist.” She has three movies — “Wild Man,” “The Disaster Artist” and “The Layover” — out this year. She is engaged to Justin Verlander of the Detroit Tigers. The two revealed the news on the red carpet of the 2016 Met Gala.

This was the first time I tried cryotherapy #naturescyrotherapy #antarctica .Happy #penguinday @mj_day @si_swimsuit A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Apr 25, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

