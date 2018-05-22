Katie Holmes is gearing up to direct her second feature film this summer.

“I’m going to be shooting my movie that I’m going to direct called ‘Rare Objects,’ so I’m preparing for that,” the actress remarked on Monday night during ABT’s spring gala at Lincoln Center. The film will be an adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s 2016 historical novel of the same name.

The actress/director’s first feature film, “All We Had,” was also adapted from a novel, by Annie Weatherwax. “Every time you do a project you learn something,” Holmes said in 2016, at the movie’s Tribeca Film Festival premiere. “I’ve always been interested in directing. I read this book and I decided to try it.”

Casting for “Rare Objects” has not yet been revealed.