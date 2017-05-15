Katy Perry has been slowly releasing new music, hinting that a new album is in the works, and today, she confirmed speculation. In an Instagram post this morning, Perry revealed both the name of her forthcoming album and its accompanying tour.

Perry’s fifth album is titled “Witness.” She has yet to announce the exact date of its release, but fans can most likely expect it ahead of her tour. Her web site currently shows dates starting May 27 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend, with an official tour kickoff on Sept. 7.

Eagle-eyed Perry fans may have noticed that the singer actually wore the title of her new album in the past couple of weeks. She attended the Met Gala in a custom Maison Margiela “Artisanal” ensemble, complete with a red silk tulle veil and headpiece with the word “witness” across the front.

Perry released the visuals for her latest track, “Bon Appétit” featuring Migos, on Friday. Over the weekend, she posted a video of a blinking eye showing the date 5/15, teasing fans that she would be making an announcement today.

Back in April, Perry attended Coachella and threw an Easter brunch in celebration of her shoe collection.

“People would ask me for years, ‘Are you going to foray into fashion?’ Music is always my root but I have creative branches, very female-based things I like in the marketplace, where I explore how to put my spin on it,” she previously told WWD.

