Kendall and Kylie Jenner are in the hot seat once more. The sisters are facing criticism for a new batch of T-shirt offerings for sale on their Kendall + Kylie web site.

The T-shirts in question are printed with images of musical acts such as Tupac, Biggie and Metallica — overlaid with pictures of the Jenner sisters’ faces. The designs are available under the “vintage T-shirts” section of the Kendall + Kylie web site and retail for $125. A caption for one of the offerings, which features a yellow KK graphic overlay, reads, “One of a kind, perfectly worn vintage tee shirt.”

Social media users caught wind of the shirts this afternoon and proceeded to voice their disapproval.

Kendall & Kylie erasing Pac & Biggie to promote their own mediocrity🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/wK6ocmjrem — N.Novak🏳️‍🌈🌶 (@kasztielnovak) June 28, 2017

Kendall & Kylie are selling t-shirts with their faces on them and calling them vintage tees — happy wednesday, friends. — Shimoni Vashi (@ShimoniMoni) June 28, 2017

Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have faced their fair share of design copy accusations over the course of the month of June. Kylie was accused of copying designs by the brand Plugged NYC, known for its camouflage sets, in some of her latest offerings on The Kylie Shop. Similarly, Khloé Kardashian came under fire when designer Destiney Bleu alleged in a tweet that Khloé’s Good American bodysuits were copies of her own designs.

“When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it,” Bleu wrote on Twitter. Attorney Marty Singer later called this accusation “an absolute lie.”

Kendall Jenner is known to wear band Ts featuring artists like Metallica and Tupac, and actually wore a vintage Tupac T-shirt to a V Magazine party this past February. Neither she nor Kylie has spoken out about social media’s criticism of their vintage T-shirts.

