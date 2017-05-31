Kendall Jenner will soon be wearing even more Adidas than usual. The model announced this afternoon via social media that she is the brand’s newest ambassador.

“Officially joining the adidas fam!” Jenner wrote on Instagram. She shared a Boomerang of herself wearing an Adidas tracksuit and matching sneakers while driving a golf cart in front of a mural with the Adidas logo and the words “welcome to the family.”

The news is somewhat unsurprising, given Kanye West’s successful partnership with Adidas and Yeezy collections. Then again, Jenner’s younger sister Kylie does have a deal with competitor Puma, so perhaps Kendall kept her options open after all.

Adidas provided the following statement in regards to the news this afternoon: “A longtime fan of the brand, Kendall embodies the spirit of Adidas Originals as a creative force shaping the world today by challenging the status quo in her very own way.” Jenner’s team has yet to respond for comment.

The 21-year-old may have hinted at her Adidas Originals partnership on Instagram a couple of weeks ago when she shared a throwback photo of her younger self in an Adidas logo T-shirt. “Always been an OG,” she captioned the pic.

Jenner seems to be undergoing a style change after coming under fire in recent months for both her controversial Pepsi “Moments” campaign and Vogue India cover. She has been working with celebrity stylist Marni Senofonte, who dressed her in Giambattista Valli and Alexandre Vauthier at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

