Kendall Jenner has one more thing in common with her idol Cindy Crawford. The 21-year-old model is the newest face of Pepsi’s global “Moments” campaign, for which she appears in a short video called “Jump In.”

The video features Jenner posing against a nondescript wall in Bangkok to the tune of Skip Marley’s “Lions.” She quickly becomes distracted when she sees a crowd of people marching in the street, and is encouraged by a stranger to join.

“I had never been to Bangkok before, so it was interesting to be in that city,” she says. “There were a lot of really cool people on set that I got to meet. It was fun, it was entertaining. The whole concept is really something that I’m about, so it was just fun to be a part of.”

The campaign promotes the notion of living for now, which Jenner admits is challenging in the age of social media.

“I think a lot of people are caught up in whatever’s happening in someone else’s life and they’re not really paying attention to what’s happening right in front of them most of the time,” she says. “It’s not hard to put your phone down and consciously try and get yourself to live in the moment. That’s what I try and do.”

She says she feels the most alive when she’s with friends and family or “doing something, like, kinda childish and being outside.” The “Live For Now” motto is especially relevant to the Kardashian-Jenner family after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October.

“I definitely think we were all more in the moment with each other,” Jenner says of the family’s outlook following the robbery. She did not comment further.

Though she teased the campaign on social media last week, she says she barely told anyone — including her idol and mentor, Crawford — that she was involved.

“I would have loved to get [Crawford’s] take on things,” she says. “She actually just posted the most epic photo the other day on Instagram of her in an all-Pepsi outfit and I texted someone, ‘I need this full outfit. This is amazing.’ She’s f——g ridiculously amazing.”

Jenner names Crawford’s 1992 Pepsi commercial as her “all-time favorite” and says Beyoncé’s Super Bowl Halftime performance reigns supreme.

“I’m literally obsessed,” she says. “Anytime Beyoncé’s on that stage, it makes me so happy. And she kills it every time and she’s so entertaining to watch and she’s really a genius.”

Pepsi first launched “Live For Now” in 2012. The latest installment featuring Jenner will be seen globally across television and digital platforms. “Jump In” was produced by Creators League Studio, PepsiCo’s in-house content team. Watch the video in full above.