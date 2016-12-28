Kendall Jenner has been inducted into the Hall of Fame, but not any one that you’ve heard of. Shortly after celebrating with her family at mother Kris’ Christmas Eve party, Jenner revealed in a post on her web site that she had inducted herself into her own Hall of Fame — one that tributes what she considers to be her best street style looks of 2016.

In a post titled “Hall of Fame 2016: My Best Street-Style Looks of the Year!” Jenner unveiled her favorite on-the-go outfits. “It’s funny, I wasn’t on the red carpet that much this year (check out all of my appearances here!), but I definitely had some fun off-duty fashion moments,” she wrote in the post. “Here are my favorite looks for each month of 2016 and a key item for you to cop! See you on the streets of 2017!”

As promised, the post includes 12 looks — one for each month of the past year — as well as options to purchase pieces of clothing similar to what the model and part-time professional photographer wore. She sports a black trenchcoat over a plaid button-down and black bra top in the main image of the post, which is available to view in its entirety to those who subscribe to her site and app.

Inducting yourself into your own hall of fame isn’t typically how the process works. Then again, why wait for someone else to do the honors when you could just do them yourself? Here’s hoping Jenner is so inclined to bring us more street style inspiration in the new year. We’ll look for her on the “streets of 2017.”

