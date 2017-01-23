Reality TV star, wife and mother Kim Kardashian might be adding another notch to her belt.

Kardashian is reportedly considering a retail play for her Kimoji app, which broke records at the Apple store. In addition to Kimoji illustration stickers of Kardashian shedding a giant tear and showing off her exaggerated posterior, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star will feature apparel and accessories such as mobile phone cases in her stores.

Kardashian reportedly filed the necessary documents to sell her brand at retail. This wouldn’t be the first time a Kardashian has opened a shop. Dash, launched by Kardashian and her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney, operates stores in Los Angeles, New York and Miami, selling multibrand products. One of its conceits is featuring assortments chosen by each sister. Kardashian’s picks include a Naked Wardrobe lace jumpsuit, $60; Nude plunging neckline velvet dress, $99, and Jessica Rich Seduction mesh dress, $198. Also, there’s also Dash logo apparel and accessories.

Kardashian could take a page from her husband, Kanye West, who opened a pop-up shop on Melrose Avenue next to Dash during his 2013 “Yeezus” tour. Last March, West launched a pop-up shop on Wooster Street in Manhattan to coincide with his “Life of Pablo” tour. Capitalizing on its success — endless lines — West subsequently announced plans to open 21 pop-up shops worldwide in August.

Anything with the Kardashian imprint seems to attract crowds. The Dash location on Spring Street had long lines when it bowed in 2010, but it closed the following year.