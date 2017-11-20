Following the death of Azzedine Alaïa on Saturday, Lady Gaga paid tribute to the late designer Sunday night with two looks for her American Music Awards performance. On tour in Washington, D.C., and unable to make the awards show in Los Angeles, Gaga had her own personal red carpet on hand for the photo op, where she posed in two different dresses by the late designer, who passed away in Paris of heart failure.

On Saturday, Gaga took to Instagram to share three photos of herself with Alaïa and wrote a lengthy caption expressing her grief at his passing.

“I’ll mourn forever the loss of my friend,” she wrote. “A true genius in not only fashion, but in his heart. He was a king and had the highest standards of design and work ethic. He was so giving, so loving, his heart so full and pure. I’d watch in awe as he hand-made each and every piece, his fingers touching the fabric like poetry. Then he would want to feed us all, and cook with his own hands and talk for hours at the table while his dogs would run around joyfully smelling the delicious food he made us. To say he was special would be an understatement. To say he was integral, important and influential to fashion is simply not enough. There was no one who did what he did. No one knew a woman’s body like him. He should be celebrated as one of the greatest fashion designers the world has ever known. I love you, Azzedine. I’m devastated I didn’t get to say goodbye. I love you.”

