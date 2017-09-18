Lady Gaga won’t be hitting the road this fall due to ongoing health problems.

After revealing last week she suffers from fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes widespread musculoskeletal pain and fatigue, the 31-year-old has postponed the European leg of her Joanne World Tour, which was set to begin in Barcelona on September 21.

“I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles,” she wrote to her Instagram account Monday alongside a photograph of her holding a set of rosary beads.

In the lengthy post, the performer promised to tell her story “more in depth” not only to raise awareness of the disorder but to also “expand research for others who suffer as I do.”

The singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, also cancelled a performance last week at Brazil’s Rock in Rio music festival. But the native New Yorker is determined to quickly return to the stage and addressed the mix of disappointed and angry responses she’s received from the Internet community.

“I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring,” she continued in the post. “If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans.”

While her European dates have been put on hold, the “Born This Way” songstress is currently scheduled to return with a tour of the U.S. later this fall beginning Nov. 5 in Indianapolis. “I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more,” she wrote to her fans. “I love you so much.”