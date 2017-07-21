Lana Del Rey has made a name for herself as a goddess of melancholy lyrics matched with slinky, sultry vocals; her latest album “Lust For Life,” released today, features collaborations with artists including Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky and Sean Lennon. Del Rey will take the album on the road this weekend when she begins her European tour in Paris on Sunday.

In addition to the music, along the way Del Rey’s nostalgic performance and red carpet looks have caught the attention of the fashion crowd. Here, a look at her standout moments.