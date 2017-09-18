While many Emmys attendees will spend the morning after the big night sleeping in or catching flights out of LAX, Laura Dern, nominated for the sixth time tonight for an Emmy, will be in the morning carpool commute as usual.

The mother of two, who won the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie, talks how she spends the big day and what it’s like having a custom gown created for her.

Related: Laura Dern on Characters and Causes

Related: Laura Dern, the Year in Style

WWD: What does the day of the awards show look like for you?

Laura Dern: Power breakfast — it’s like a workout! You have a power breakfast, you pray that your shoes are going to be handleable and get hopefully as normal a morning in as you can. And then hopefully really enjoy fashion so that you can have a great deal of fun with the very best part of it. Certainly this year in the case of the Emmys, the crazy luxury of going with some of your dearest friends to celebrate together, which is just outrageous fun. Literally like 12 of us! So amazing — I’ve never had that. I’d had the privilege of working on films that are honored and celebrated and maybe if we’re lucky a couple of us or a few of us have been acknowledged and everyone is part of the celebration. But what’s beautiful about a tribe making a piece of art together [like with “Big Little Lies”] is that everyone comes together to make this one thing, and we’re all sharing in it. So one person gets nominated and all the 150 crew and cast feel like they come together to celebrate it. In the case of “Big Little Lies” so many people were acknowledged — there’s nothing more fun than texting with your costume designer being like “wait a minute, what are you going to wear?” On top of it, for my fellow female “Big Little Lies” nominees, we’re all really close, so that’s just fantastic.

WWD: What is your style approach when it comes to awards shows?

L.D.: Honestly, fashion to me is the most amazing experience. When you have the experience of watching a great master at work, and you get to have a designer be generous enough to want to dress you, and then you get to see what they come up with and specific dress ideas. I felt so privileged when I’ve had people do that. You get to know the designer in a really amazing way and get to know their art.

WWD: What does the morning after the Emmys look like for you?

L.D.: I’m going to find out — I don’t really know. In my case…are they on a Sunday? So then I’ll be taking my children to school. The morning after most awards show for the last 15 years of my life are taking people to school every day. It’s awesome. And if you’re lucky, you get to pick music. You can bully them into it — “you guys, I’ve slept two hours, come on, let me play The Verve, let me play Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

More From the Eye:

Evan Rachel Wood on Suits and Sci-Fi

Laura Dern on Characters and Causes

Andrew Rannells on Coming Full Circle at the 2017 Tony Awards

Why Janelle Monáe Chose a Gown Over a Suit for the Oscars